A 38-year-old man is in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was struck by a van on the A72 near Peebles.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, February 4, near Wester Happrew, Lyne, and involved a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian. Emergency Services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

The road was closed as officers carried out an investigation before re-opening at 9.20pm. Road policing officers are now appealing for information following a serious crash.

Constable John Money said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area, including before the crash, to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1955 of Tuesday, February 4.