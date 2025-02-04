Edinburgh man who died after being hit by vehicle was 'loved by everyone', says heartbroken family
David Whitehurst, 61, was killed in the Forth Place area of Burntisland, close to the town’s docks, shortly on Monday, February 3.
Emergency services rushed to the scene around 9.20pm after receiving a report of a concern for a person at Burntisland Industrial Units. On arrival, Mr Whitehurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family say he was very much loved by family and everyone that knew him.
Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were called to a road traffic collision in Burntisland at 9.24pm on Monday.
“The stop message came in at 10.21pm.”
