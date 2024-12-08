Edinburgh roads closed off near Hanover Street and George following crash involving bus and pedestrian
The incident at the corner of Hanover Street and George Street was reported shortly before 2pm on Sunday, December 8. Emergency services are in attendance and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
It is understood several surrounding roads are closed and Lothian Buses has diverted several services.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that five fire appliances were mobilised following a call at 1.48pm.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “George Street and Hanover Street in Edinburgh are closed due to a crash involving a bus and a male pedestrian, which happened around 1.50pm on Saturday, December 8. Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”