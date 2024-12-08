Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a man who officers believe may be able to assist their enquiries into an assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 10.10pm on Monday, May, 13, near the roundabout between Bingham Medway and Bingham Broadway in the Niddrie area of the city.

The man pictured is described as around 5ft 9ins, aged between 25 and 30, with short curly hair and of slim build. He was wearing an orange t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened around 10.10pm on Monday, May, 13, near the roundabout between Bingham Medway and Bingham Broadway in Niddrie | Police Scotland

Detective Constable Cameron MacIver said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4232 of May 13, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.