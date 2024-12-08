Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV image of man following assault and robbery in Niddrie
The incident happened around 10.10pm on Monday, May, 13, near the roundabout between Bingham Medway and Bingham Broadway in the Niddrie area of the city.
The man pictured is described as around 5ft 9ins, aged between 25 and 30, with short curly hair and of slim build. He was wearing an orange t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Detective Constable Cameron MacIver said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4232 of May 13, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.