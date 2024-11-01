Last night saw gangs of balaclava-clad individuals in Edinburgh attack police vehicles and buses with fireworks and bricks in scenes reminiscent of November 5 last year.

On October 31, dozens of police vans could be seen along Niddrie Mains Road with road closures in place owing to the antisocial behaviour which is understood to have broken out at around 9pm. A police helicopter could also be seen flying in the Niddrie area.

A road closure was put in place at the junction on Niddrie Mains Road following the antisocial behaviour in Edinburgh | NW

Following the disorder Lothian Buses took the decision to divert several bus services to maintain the safety of their customers and staff. A road closure was also put in place at the junction of Niddrie Mains Road and Duddingston Park South and the junction of Niddrie Mains Road and Greendykes Road.

Earlier in the evening the bus operator also suspended services travelling along Captains Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale due to reports of disruptive behaviour.

Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day condemned the scenes across the capital, describing the behaviour as ‘mindless violence.’ He added it is ‘incomprehensible that anyone would choose to cause such disruption, fear and alarm in our communities – particularly with hooligans deliberately targeting buses and police vehicles.’

On Thursday evening a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are responding to reports of disorder involving fireworks in the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh. A number of people have targeted police vehicles and public transport providers with fireworks and missiles, including bricks.”

The force added officers were being supported by ‘public order colleagues to bring the matter under control’ and urged the public to avoid the area.

In a separate post on social media Police Scotland added: “We're using Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act in Niddrie and Craigentinny tonight to deter fireworks offences. We can stop and search to identify dangerous instruments or weapons if we believe there's a possibility of serious violence or disorder occurring.”

Disruption was also reported in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh | Submitted

One eye witness told the Evening News they saw a group of balaclava-clad men ‘hurling bricks at a white van’ and ‘setting off fireworks in the direction of police cars’ at the junction of Greendykes Road and Niddrie Mains Road. A second witness reported they saw ‘a gang of youngsters throwing a bins at cars’ in the Gilmerton area.

Lothian Buses said: “Tonight (October 31) due to antisocial behaviour, a number of services have been withdrawn from parts of our network. We sincerely apologise to any of our customers directly impacted and thank them for their patience - unfortunately, these circumstances are outwith our control.”

The bus operator added: “While regrettable, we will not hesitate to withdraw services from areas where the safety of our colleagues and customers is at risk.”

Reacting to the scenes, Cammy Day said: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear of the mindless violence and disorder taking place in areas across the city tonight, especially during what should have been of night of fun and celebration.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police as soon as possible so they can be dealt with appropriately through the justice system. I’d like to reassure residents that we will continue to work closely with Police Scotland, particularly in the run up to Bonfire Night, and will be meeting again first thing tomorrow morning (November 1) to discuss next steps.

Cllr Day added: “I want to pay tribute to our dedicated emergency services for the fantastic job they do doing to keep us all safe – not only now, but all year round – and to our fantastic bus drivers, who keep the city moving. Nobody should face violence at work, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety.”