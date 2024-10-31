West Lothian missing: 30-year-old woman reported missing in Livingston traced following police appeal

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 10:35 BST
A West Lothian woman, reported missing from Livingston has been traced following a police appeal.

Emily Owens, 30, who also goes by the name Megan McFallon, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 30 after she was last seen in the Howden area of Livingston.

Providing an update on Saturday, Novemeber 2, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emily Owens also known as Megan McFallon, 30, missing from Livingston has been traced.”

