A rise in anti-social behaviour involving fireworks being set off late at night has prompted Livingston Labour MP Gregor Poynton to call for the option of Firework Control Zones to be kept under active review in West Lothian.

West Lothian Council has said discussions with police and fire chiefs concluded there was no evidence to back a control zone at this time.

But Mr Poynton said recent disturbances had caused distress to families, children, pet owners, and vulnerable members of the community.

And he wants the police and council to revisit the possibility of Firework Control Zones (FCZs) in 2025 if reports of anti-social behaviour continue to increase.

Mr Poynton has written to Police Scotland, highlighting incidents in Dedridge, Deans, Eliburn, and Craigshill. In the letter he said: "Given the recent rise in reports received by my office, I believe it is essential to monitor this issue closely to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of our residents. Should disturbances persist, the introduction of Firework Control Zones may prove beneficial in curbing anti-social behaviour."

Scottish councils can now designate FCZs, which means it is a crime to set off fireworks within that area, except as part of a properly licensed public display. Edinburgh has declared four FCZs this year, lasting from November 1 to November 10, at Balerno, Calton Hill, Niddrie and Seafield.

Mr Poynton said: “While I understand West Lothian Council’s current position, the recent rise in firework-related disturbances highlights the need for Police Scotland and partners to closely monitor the anti-social use of fireworks across Livingston in the coming weeks.

“I’ve heard from many residents about the negative impact that the anti-social use of fireworks is having on them and their communities. That’s why it’s important to keep the option of introducing Firework Control Zones in some areas of the Livingston constituency under review, as has been successfully implemented in parts of Edinburgh and Glasgow, to help address these ongoing and persistent issues.”

As Bonfire Night approaches, Mr Poynton is also encouraging constituents to attend only organised displays where possible and is promoting guidance for those hosting private gatherings, including ensuring bonfires are well clear of buildings, vehicles, and vegetation, and avoiding anti-social hours.

He said: “I thank Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and West Lothian Council for all their efforts in promoting these fire safety messages across the Livingston constituency in the lead-up to Bonfire Night. By working together, we can help residents celebrate safely and with respect for their neighbours.”