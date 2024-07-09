Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Livingston MP Gregor Poynton has held several posts in the Labour party and worked for Barack Obama's digital agency, planning campaigns for elections in India and France.

Born and brought up in Falkirk, he served as campaigns and press officer for Labour MEP Catherine Stihler while still a student.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Poynton worked for Barack Obama's digital campaign agency | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After graduating from Strathclyde University with a degree in politics, he went to work as a Scottish organiser for the Labour Party, helping with the 2005 general election, then the 2007 Scottish Parliament election campaign. He later moved to Labour Party headquarters in London, where he worked on electron strategy.

After Barack Obama won the 2008 US presidential election, Blue State Digital, the agency behind his digital campaigns, set up an office in the UK and approached Mr Poynton to join.

There, he worked on campaigns for progressive political parties in France at the French presidential election in 2012, when Socialist Francois Hollande won, and also for the Congress party in India, spending four or five months in Delhi working on its campaign strategy. He worked on campaigns for progressive causes and charities in the UK too,

Mr Poynton worked at Blue State Digital for five years until 2014 and ended up as UK political director. He then joined lobbying agency Portland, set up by ex-Labour advisers, before going to work for Jim Murphy when he was Scottish leader in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad