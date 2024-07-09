Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than half the Members of Parliament reporting for duty at Westminster from all over the UK after last week's general election are taking up the role for the first time.

Across the UK, the election saw Labour gain 209 seats and the Lib Dems 61, while the Tories lost 244 and the SNP 39 - so a big changeover among the politicians in the Commons.

More than half the MPs in the new House of Commons are there for the first time | Getty Images

Edinburgh and the Lothians saw its share of change too - all seven of the SNP-held seats in the area have now switched to Labour.

And that means all but two of the nine MPs for Edinburgh and the Lothians are new in the job - although Lothan East MP Douglas Alexander is returning to the Commons after a nine-year absence.