After the 2024 general election, meet the new MPs for Edinburgh and the Lothians
More than half the Members of Parliament reporting for duty at Westminster from all over the UK after last week's general election are taking up the role for the first time.
Across the UK, the election saw Labour gain 209 seats and the Lib Dems 61, while the Tories lost 244 and the SNP 39 - so a big changeover among the politicians in the Commons.
Edinburgh and the Lothians saw its share of change too - all seven of the SNP-held seats in the area have now switched to Labour.
And that means all but two of the nine MPs for Edinburgh and the Lothians are new in the job - although Lothan East MP Douglas Alexander is returning to the Commons after a nine-year absence.
So who are the new MPs elected last week for this area? Here are links to Evening News profiles of the seven new Edinburgh and Lothian MPs, giving you some background to help you get to know the women and men now representing you in the UK parliament.
