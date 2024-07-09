After the 2024 general election, meet the new MPs for Edinburgh and the Lothians

By Ian Swanson
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than half the Members of Parliament reporting for duty at Westminster from all over the UK after last week's general election are taking up the role for the first time.

Across the UK, the election saw Labour gain 209 seats and the Lib Dems 61, while the Tories lost 244 and the SNP 39 - so a big changeover among the politicians in the Commons. 

More than half the MPs in the new House of Commons are there for the first timeMore than half the MPs in the new House of Commons are there for the first time
More than half the MPs in the new House of Commons are there for the first time | Getty Images

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh and the Lothians saw its share of change too - all seven of the SNP-held seats in the area have now switched to Labour.

And that means all but two of the nine MPs for Edinburgh and the Lothians are new in the job - although Lothan East MP Douglas Alexander is returning to the Commons after a nine-year absence.

So who are the new MPs elected last week for this area? Here are links to Evening News profiles of the seven new Edinburgh and Lothian MPs, giving you some background to help you get to know the women and men now representing you in the UK parliament.

Edinburgh East & Musselburgh:  Chris Murray

Edinburgh North & Leith:  Tracy Gilbert

Edinburgh South West:  Scott Arthur

Lothian East:  Douglas Alexander

Midlothian:  Kirsty McNeill

Bathgate & Linlithgow:  Kirsteen Sullivan

Livingston:  Gregor Poynton

Related topics:ElectionEdinburghLothians

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.