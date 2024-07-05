General Election 2024: All Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian results in full
Published at around 10pm yesterday, the exit poll predicted a grim night for the SNP with a projection of just 10 seats across Scotland.
And it was a bad night for the party in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with Labour having gained in all seven of the seats previously held by the SNP.
Tommy Sheppard, Joanna Cherry and Deidre Brock have lost their seats in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, Edinburgh South West and Edinburgh North & Leith respectively.
East Lothian was the first local area to declare a result, with Labour’s Douglas Alexander having won the Lothian East seat with a huge majority of 13,265 votes.
Lib Dem Christine Jardine has held her seat in Edinburgh West, while Labour’s Ian Murray has also held his seat in Edinburgh South.
Below are the results from each of the Edinburgh and Lothian seats.
Edinburgh East & Musselburgh - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Charles Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 1,949
Jane Mackenzie Gould - Independent: 365
Amanda Faye Grimm - Scottish Greens: 4,669
Marie-Clair Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 2,598
Chris Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 18,790
Tommy Sheppard - Scottish National Party (SNP): 15,075
Derek Steven Winton - Reform UK: 2,129
Turnout: 60.09%
Edinburgh North & Leith - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Mike Andersen - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 3,879
Deidre Brock - Scottish National Party (SNP): 13,537
Niel Deepnarain - Scottish Family Party – Defending Traditional Values: 210
Tracy Gilbert - Scottish Labour Party: 20,805
David Don Jacobsen - Socialist Labour Party: 227
Alan Gordon Melville - Reform UK: 1,818
Joanna Mowat - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,254
Kayleigh Ferguson O'Neill - Scottish Greens: 5,417
Richard Charles Shillcock - Communist Party of Britain: 189
Caroline Waterloo - Independent (EP): 139
Turnout: 63.32%
Edinburgh South - LABOUR HOLD
Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 4,001
Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values: 267
Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP): 7,725
Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 454
Alex Martin - Independent: 466
Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 24,976
Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens: 4,270
Cameron Rose - Reform UK: 1,845
Mark Rowbotham - Independent: 76
Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,746
Turnout: 66.28%
Edinburgh South West - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Scott Arthur - Scottish Labour Party: 18,663
Joanna Cherry - Scottish National Party (SNP): 12,446
Ian Harper - Reform UK: 2,087
Dan Heap - Scottish Greens: 3,450
Richard Crewe Lucas - Scottish Family Party: 265
Sue Webber - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 5,558
Marc Richard Wilkinson - Independent: 181
Bruce Roy Wilson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 3,014
Turnout: 62.09%
Edinburgh West - LIB DEM HOLD
Michael Colin Davidson - Scottish Labour Party: 7,854
David Henry - Independent: 363
Nick Horing - Independent (EP): 143
Euan Hyslop - Scottish National Party (SNP): 10,175
Otto Inglis - Reform UK: 2,209
Christine Anne Jardine - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 26,645
Tam Laird - Scottish Libertarian Party: 85
James Konrad Puchowski - Scottish Greens: 2,100
Alastair Shields - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 2,897
Turnout: 68.78%
Lothian East - LABOUR GAIN FROM ALBA/SNP
Douglas Alexander - Labour and Co-operative Party: 23,555 votes
Robert Davies - Reform UK: 3,039
Duncan Dunlop - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,649
Scott Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 5,335
Lyn Jardine - Scottish National Party (SNP): 10,290
George Kerevan - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 557
Shona McIntosh - Scottish Greens: 2,477
Turnout: 63%
Midlothian - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Keith Cockburn - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,248
Daniel Fraser - Scottish Libertarian Party: 259
Stefan Garbowski - Reform UK: 3,276
Ross Laird - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,589
Kirsty McNeill - Labour and Co-operative Party: 21,480
Owen Thompson - Scottish National Party(SNP): 13,313
Turnout: 60%
Bathgate & Linlithgow - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Martyn Day - Scottish National Party (SNP): 11,451
John Hannah - Independence for Scotland Party: 382
Simon Caleb Jay - Scottish Greens: 1,390
Stuart James McArthur - Independent: 229
Jamie McNamee - Reform UK: 3,524
Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,171
Kirsteen Ann Sullivan - Labour and Co-operative Party: 19,774
Turnout: 58.4%
Livingston - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP
Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party (SNP): 14,796
Damian Joseph Doran-Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,469
Debbie Ewen - Alba Party for independence: 545
Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Greens: 1,704
Caron Lindsay - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,025
David McLennan - Reform UK: 3,977
Gregor Arthur Poynton - Scottish Labour Party: 18,324
Turnout: 57.6%
