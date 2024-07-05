Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Counts were under way through the night across Edinburgh and the Lothians as voters waited to hear who had been elected as their local MPs.

Published at around 10pm yesterday, the exit poll predicted a grim night for the SNP with a projection of just 10 seats across Scotland.

And it was a bad night for the party in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with Labour having gained in all seven of the seats previously held by the SNP.

Tommy Sheppard, Joanna Cherry and Deidre Brock have lost their seats in Edinburgh East & Musselburgh, Edinburgh South West and Edinburgh North & Leith respectively.

East Lothian was the first local area to declare a result, with Labour’s Douglas Alexander having won the Lothian East seat with a huge majority of 13,265 votes.

Lib Dem Christine Jardine has held her seat in Edinburgh West, while Labour’s Ian Murray has also held his seat in Edinburgh South.

Below are the results from each of the Edinburgh and Lothian seats.

Labour's Douglas Alexander has won in East Lothian with 23,555 votes. | East Lothian Council

Edinburgh East & Musselburgh - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Charles Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 1,949

Jane Mackenzie Gould - Independent: 365

Amanda Faye Grimm - Scottish Greens: 4,669

Marie-Clair Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 2,598

Chris Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 18,790

Tommy Sheppard - Scottish National Party (SNP): 15,075

Derek Steven Winton - Reform UK: 2,129

Turnout: 60.09%

Edinburgh North & Leith - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Mike Andersen - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 3,879

Deidre Brock - Scottish National Party (SNP): 13,537

Niel Deepnarain - Scottish Family Party – Defending Traditional Values: 210

Tracy Gilbert - Scottish Labour Party: 20,805

David Don Jacobsen - Socialist Labour Party: 227

Alan Gordon Melville - Reform UK: 1,818

Joanna Mowat - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,254

Kayleigh Ferguson O'Neill - Scottish Greens: 5,417

Richard Charles Shillcock - Communist Party of Britain: 189

Caroline Waterloo - Independent (EP): 139

Turnout: 63.32%

Edinburgh South - LABOUR HOLD

Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 4,001

Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values: 267

Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP): 7,725

Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 454

Alex Martin - Independent: 466

Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 24,976

Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens: 4,270

Cameron Rose - Reform UK: 1,845

Mark Rowbotham - Independent: 76

Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,746

Turnout: 66.28%

Edinburgh South West - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Scott Arthur - Scottish Labour Party: 18,663

Joanna Cherry - Scottish National Party (SNP): 12,446

Ian Harper - Reform UK: 2,087

Dan Heap - Scottish Greens: 3,450

Richard Crewe Lucas - Scottish Family Party: 265

Sue Webber - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 5,558

Marc Richard Wilkinson - Independent: 181

Bruce Roy Wilson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 3,014

Turnout: 62.09%

Edinburgh West - LIB DEM HOLD

Michael Colin Davidson - Scottish Labour Party: 7,854

David Henry - Independent: 363

Nick Horing - Independent (EP): 143

Euan Hyslop - Scottish National Party (SNP): 10,175

Otto Inglis - Reform UK: 2,209

Christine Anne Jardine - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 26,645

Tam Laird - Scottish Libertarian Party: 85

James Konrad Puchowski - Scottish Greens: 2,100

Alastair Shields - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 2,897

Turnout: 68.78%

Lothian East - LABOUR GAIN FROM ALBA/SNP

Douglas Alexander - Labour and Co-operative Party: 23,555 votes

Robert Davies - Reform UK: 3,039

Duncan Dunlop - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,649

Scott Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 5,335

Lyn Jardine - Scottish National Party (SNP): 10,290

George Kerevan - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 557

Shona McIntosh - Scottish Greens: 2,477

Turnout: 63%

Midlothian - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Keith Cockburn - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,248

Daniel Fraser - Scottish Libertarian Party: 259

Stefan Garbowski - Reform UK: 3,276

Ross Laird - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,589

Kirsty McNeill - Labour and Co-operative Party: 21,480

Owen Thompson - Scottish National Party(SNP): 13,313

Turnout: 60%

Bathgate & Linlithgow - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Martyn Day - Scottish National Party (SNP): 11,451

John Hannah - Independence for Scotland Party: 382

Simon Caleb Jay - Scottish Greens: 1,390

Stuart James McArthur - Independent: 229

Jamie McNamee - Reform UK: 3,524

Lynn Edith Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,144

Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,171

Kirsteen Ann Sullivan - Labour and Co-operative Party: 19,774

Turnout: 58.4%

Livingston - LABOUR GAIN FROM SNP

Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party (SNP): 14,796

Damian Joseph Doran-Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 3,469

Debbie Ewen - Alba Party for independence: 545

Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Greens: 1,704

Caron Lindsay - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,025

David McLennan - Reform UK: 3,977

Gregor Arthur Poynton - Scottish Labour Party: 18,324