Kirsteen Sullivan is not only a new MP, she represents a new constituency.

Bathgate & Linlithgow combines parts of the former Linlithgow & East Falkirk seat with bits transferred from the Livingston constituency. But it is not solely contained within West Lothian because it includes Bo'ness and Blackness which are in the Falkirk council area.

Kirsteen Sullivan represents the new constituency of Bathgate & Linlithgow | supplied

Ms Sullivan has been councillor for Whitburn and Blackburn and depute leader of West Lothian Council since 2017. She is a mother of three and moved to Bathgate from Glasgow 16 years ago.

She has degrees from Glasgow University and Strathclyde Business School and worked as a business analyst for Prudential, then Scottish Widows and is now director of a programme management consultancy.

During the election there were reports of a row in the local party over how much of its resources should be spent on the campaign and how much kept in reserve for future needs. Some activists were said to have abandoned Ms Sullivan's team to go and work in neighbouring Livingston constituency instead. Ms Sullivan did not comment on the row.