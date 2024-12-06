Edinburgh police are looking to speak with three men in connection with an incident on Captains Road on Bonfire Night.

CCTV images of three men have been released following an incident in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh on November 5. Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist ongoing enquiries.

The first male is described as a white, aged between 20 and 30 years-old, around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and a bushy brown/red beard. He was wearing a black hat, black tracksuit top with white logo on left chest and white lining around shoulders and black trainers.

Police Scotland

The second male is described as a white, aged between 30 and 40 years-old, with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black trousers.

Police Scotland

The third male is described as a white, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall, with a medium/athletic build, dark eyebrows and black hair. He was wearing a black snood, black crew-neck Nike jumper with small white swoosh on left breast, black trousers and black trainers.

Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Steven Dick said: “We are keen to talk to these males as we believe he may have information which could assist with our enquiries. The males pictured, or anyone who may recognise them, are asked to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.