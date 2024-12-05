Police Scotland have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into a petrol station robbery.

Officers believe the man shown in the images may have information that can assist the ongoing investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 2.15pm on Friday, October 25, at a petrol station at Ferrymuir Gait, South Queensferry.

Police released these images of a man they wish to speak to about the robbery of a petrol station in South Queensferry in October. | Police Scotland

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins -5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black beanie style hat with grey trim, a grey snood which covered his mouth and nose, brown coat with fur trim collar and cuffs, blue jeans and white trainers. He was also wearing a black backpack and blue gloves.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Hughes said: “Extensive enquiries into this incident remain ongoing."I would encourage this man, or anyone who may recognise him, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2072 of 25 October, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.