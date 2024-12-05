Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after tools and materials of significant value were stolen from a building site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that a site on Saltcoats Road in Gullane was broken into between 3.15pm on Friday, November 22 and 7am on Monday, November 25.

Police are appealing for information after a building site on Saltcoats Road in Gullane was broken into | Google Maps

Police said ‘tools and materials in excess of £20,000 have been stolen’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident number 0916 of November 25. Alternatively if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.