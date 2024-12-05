East Lothian crime: Investigation launched after tools worth £20,000 stolen in Saltcoats Road
Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after tools and materials of significant value were stolen from a building site.
It is understood that a site on Saltcoats Road in Gullane was broken into between 3.15pm on Friday, November 22 and 7am on Monday, November 25.
Police said ‘tools and materials in excess of £20,000 have been stolen’.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Incident number 0916 of November 25. Alternatively if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.