West Lothian crime: Small dog reportedly savaged to death by larger dog - man arrested

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST
A man has been arrested and charged after a small dog was allegedly mauled to death by a larger dog in West Lothian.

Police were called to Holygate Place, Broxburn, at around 12.45am on Saturday November 30 after reports of a dog squealing in pain. Officers said the injured animal was rushed to a nearby vets, but was so severely injured it later died.

The dog allegedly responsible for the attack was taken to the kennels, while a 51-year-old man was charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.45am on Saturday, 30 November, 2024 to a report of a dog attacking another dog in the Holygate Place area of Broxburn.

“The injured dog sustained serious injuries and was taken to a vet, however later died. The other dog was taken to kennels.

“A 30-year-old man attended hospital as a precaution.

“A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act and is due to appear in court on a later date.”

