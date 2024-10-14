Edinburgh crime: Driver arrested after police chase in Edinburgh – as 'offensive weapon' seized
Road Policing officers in the Capital attempted to pull over a vehicle but the driver refused to stop, resulting in a long pursuit.
The chase finally ended in Dalkeith in Midlothian, where the driver was arrested after failing to comply with a drug wipe and being in possession of an offensive weapon. The driver was also arrested in connection with dangerous driving, failing to stop, and having no insurance.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Road Policing Scotland said: “The driver of this vehicle failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh and the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion by Dalkeith Road Police.