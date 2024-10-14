Edinburgh crime: Driver arrested after police chase in Edinburgh – as 'offensive weapon' seized

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:07 BST
A driver was arrested and an “offensive weapon” seized after a police chase that started in Edinburgh and ended outside the city.

Road Policing officers in the Capital attempted to pull over a vehicle but the driver refused to stop, resulting in a long pursuit.

The chase finally ended in Dalkeith in Midlothian, where the driver was arrested after failing to comply with a drug wipe and being in possession of an offensive weapon. The driver was also arrested in connection with dangerous driving, failing to stop, and having no insurance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Road Policing Scotland said: “The driver of this vehicle failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh and the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion by Dalkeith Road Police.

