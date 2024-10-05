Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was assaulted in Dalkeith.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4. The woman was attacked by a man on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and police are now appealing for witnesses to assist their investigation.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s and has stubble. He was wearing black trousers, a black waterproof jacket and had a dog lead around his neck, but it is not believed he had a dog with him.

Detective Inspector Laura White said: “It’s vital we trace the person responsible. If anyone was in the wooded area, or the golf club on Abbey Road, around the time and saw this man or anything which may assist our enquiries, I’d urge them to come forward. Similarly, if you recognise the description, please get in touch.

“I’d also like to ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this area to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“We are aware this incident has caused alarm in the local community however, I would like to reassure the public, everything possible is being done and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation progresses. Anyone with concerns can speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of October 4. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.