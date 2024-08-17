Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh driver has been arrested for failing a drugwipe test after they were stopped by police in the city centre.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hope Street Lane where the driver tested positive for cannabis. Police advised the driver may be reported to the Procurator Fiscal depending on the results of a secondary drug test.

Police officers stopped the vehicle on Hope Street Lane in Edinburgh | Google Maps

Writing on social media, Road Policing Scotland said: “The National Motorcycle Unit stopped a vehicle on Hope Street Lane, Edinburgh. The driver provided a positive drugwipe for cannabis and was arrested.

“A blood specimen will be obtained for analysis and they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal if over the specified limit.”