Edinburgh crime: Driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis whilst driving through city centre
An Edinburgh driver has been arrested for failing a drugwipe test after they were stopped by police in the city centre.
Officers stopped a vehicle on Hope Street Lane where the driver tested positive for cannabis. Police advised the driver may be reported to the Procurator Fiscal depending on the results of a secondary drug test.
Writing on social media, Road Policing Scotland said: “The National Motorcycle Unit stopped a vehicle on Hope Street Lane, Edinburgh. The driver provided a positive drugwipe for cannabis and was arrested.
“A blood specimen will be obtained for analysis and they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal if over the specified limit.”