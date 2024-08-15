Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh’s city centre last month.

On Sunday, July 7, a 32-year-old man was seriously assaulted at around 3.25am on Frederick Street. The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.