Woman, 79, in serious condition in Edinburgh hospital after being struck by vehicle in Tesco car park

A 79-year-old woman is in a “serious” condition in an Edinburgh hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a supermarket car park.

Police said she was struck by a white car when crossing the road in the Tesco car park at Hardengreen, Dalkeith, at around 2.40pm on Monday (August 12).

Paramedics attended and she was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where her condition is described as “serious but stable”.

Sergeant Jen Niven from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and we are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward.

A 79-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a Tesco car park in Midlothian. Photo: Google Street View

“The car park would have been busy around the time and we would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1959 of Monday, 12 August, 2024.”