Two men have been charged in connection with a “serious assault” on a busy Edinburgh street.

An investigation was launched by the police after a 49-year-old man was allegedly attacked on Charlotte Square on Sunday 7 April at around 4.50pm. Officers said at the time the alleged victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for injuries.

Police said a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Further to our previous appeal, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 49-year-old man on Charlotte Square, Edinburgh on Sunday, 7 April.

“The two men aged 26 and 32 years are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”