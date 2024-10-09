Search for missing Dalkeith man Robert Blair ends as body found by police
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The search for a man who was reported missing in Midlothian yesterday has ended in tragedy after a body was found.
Robert Blair, 67, was reported missing from Dalkeith on Tuesday, October 8. Today, at around 12.25pm, police were notified that a man’s body had been found in a wooded area in the Mayfield area of Dalkeith.
Formal identification has still to take place but police said they believe it to be Robert Blair. Officers are liaising with Mr Blair’s family and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.