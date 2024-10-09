Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for a man who was reported missing in Midlothian yesterday has ended in tragedy after a body was found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Blair, 67, was reported missing from Dalkeith on Tuesday, October 8. Today, at around 12.25pm, police were notified that a man’s body had been found in a wooded area in the Mayfield area of Dalkeith.

Police said they are liaising with Robert Blair’s family | Police Scotland

Formal identification has still to take place but police said they believe it to be Robert Blair. Officers are liaising with Mr Blair’s family and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.