Search for missing Dalkeith man Robert Blair ends as body found by police

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:31 BST
The search for a man who was reported missing in Midlothian yesterday has ended in tragedy after a body was found.

Robert Blair, 67, was reported missing from Dalkeith on Tuesday, October 8. Today, at around 12.25pm, police were notified that a man’s body had been found in a wooded area in the Mayfield area of Dalkeith.

Police said they are liaising with Robert Blair's family
Police said they are liaising with Robert Blair’s family | Police Scotland

Formal identification has still to take place but police said they believe it to be Robert Blair. Officers are liaising with Mr Blair’s family and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

