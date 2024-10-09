Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at an Edinburgh property after he was apprehended by police at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the break-in occurred at a Gilmerton business in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 8. It is understood items worth £3,000 were taken from premises.

The incident happened on October 8 in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh | Police Scotland

The 45-year-old man is due to appear in court today.

Writing on social media, Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “In the early hours of Tuesday, October 8, Howdenhall response officers responded to a business break-in in the Gilmerton area and apprehended a 45-year-old male on scene.

“The male was arrested and charged and will be appearing at court today.”