Edinburgh crime: Man charged in connection with break-in at Gilmerton business

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 09:45 BST
A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at an Edinburgh property after he was apprehended by police at the scene.

Police said the break-in occurred at a Gilmerton business in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 8. It is understood items worth £3,000 were taken from premises.

The incident happened on October 8 in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh | Police Scotland

The 45-year-old man is due to appear in court today.

Writing on social media, Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “In the early hours of Tuesday, October 8, Howdenhall response officers responded to a business break-in in the Gilmerton area and apprehended a 45-year-old male on scene.

“The male was arrested and charged and will be appearing at court today.”

