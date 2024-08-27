Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bosses of an Edinburgh restaurant are appealing for help tracking down a couple who allegedly “stole £200 worth of goods”.

The owners of La P'tite Folie, a highly-rated French bistro on Randolph Place, say life in the West End is “becoming tiring” after a string of thefts.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “All week, we have had missing goods from our deliveries...baguettes, steak...cheese… This morning around 8am, a couple was seen by one of my suppliers.

“The man was climbing over my gate (gate is locked and only staff and suppliers can open it), stole 2 boxes of fresh fish (one had lobster in it)… approximately £200 of goods were stolen this morning.”

They added: “This is super not cool. Busy day ahead and not enough food now. Police are now involved. Never had that kind of issue before. Life in the West End is becoming tiring.

Regulars at the restaurant hit out at the thieves. One customer commented: “Not funny. So sad this happens. Hope the culprits are caught and dealt with.”

Another said: “That is awful hope they catch them so at least it stops.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.