Police have released helicopter footage showing gangs of Edinburgh youths causing disorder on Bonfire Night.

November 5 saw large groups of youths attack police officers with fireworks and bricks across several locations in the capital including Niddrie, Calder Road, Gracemount and Moredun.

Local policing teams and other emergency services required the assistance of Operation Moonbeam assets to tackle violence and damage caused by a minority of people. ‘Significant levels of disorder’ were also reported in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

Criminal investigations into the anticsocial behaviour have now begun, with detectives across the country following positive lines of inquiry to identify those responsible.

Between October 31 and November 6, police have made 19 arrests across the country in connection with firework offences. Six people have been charged under the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles Act, while a further 26 charges have been brought against individuals for associated criminality. Police say further arrests are expected in the coming days.

A Major Incident Public Portal has been launched to allow communities to share video and photo evidence of Bonfire Night offences taking place in their area.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “Now that our Bonfire Night deployments have stood down, our investigation teams will begin reviewing all the evidence we obtained through Body Worn Video, Air Support Unit footage and statements from the public.

“This will help us establish the identities of those who chose to cause harm within our communities and who sought to attack and injure emergency service workers.

“While I am encouraged that we didn’t see the same levels of serious disorder, when compared to last year, I am under no illusion that that actions of a minority of individuals still had a significant and detrimental impact on various communities across Scotland.

“Their actions will not be tolerated, and detectives are working tirelessly to make arrests and ensure all of those involved in the offences we witnessed are brought to account.”

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, added: “I made it clear following the incidents that occurred during the evening of Halloween that we’d leave no stone unturned as part of our investigations and I am reaffirming that statement today.

“Law-abiding members of the public living in Niddrie, Calder Road, Gracemount and Moredun were left terrified as serious disorder took place in their communities and vital bus services that allow safe travel across our city were violently attacked, which is entirely unacceptable.

“I am enormously grateful and immensely proud of all of the officers and staff who contributed to Operation Moonbeam. Colleagues worked tirelessly behind the scenes and on the front line, putting themselves in harm’s way to restore order and return these areas to a state of normality as quickly as possible, but the work begins now in terms of identifying and arresting everyone responsible.”

Chief Superintendent Robertson added: “If members of the public have information or evidence that can help with our inquiries then please contact us immediately.”