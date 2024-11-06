Following senseless attacks on Edinburgh police on Bonfire Night in the last two years I was assigned to report on antisocial behaviour last night.

Edinburgh residents are all too familiar with the violence, aggression and disruption caused on November 5 in parts of the city - to the point local authorities have implemented Firework Control Zones in some areas and considered banning the sale of fireworks altogether.

Last night was no different. I made my way to Niddrie not long after Lothian Buses announced it was forced to withdraw services in the area. Arriving on Niddrie Mains Road at around 5.30pm, scores of police lined pavements with several riot vans in attendance.

Locals were still waiting at bus stops, not yet realising services had been suspended. A police presence was scattered across several blocks, but all was quiet as I passed by clusters of high vis jackets from Craigmillar Castle Road to Hay Avenue. One resident told me the police had started to arrive from 4pm.

Groups of Edinburgh youths attacked police officers with fireworks on NIddrie Mains Road | NW

Operation Moonbeam, a strategy aimed at supporting local police tackle fireworks-related offences, was in full effect. And it felt safe. People were going about their evening, getting their messages from shops, with families returning from an organised firework display.

Fireworks could be heard in the distance, with occasional bursts of fireworks appearing to come from communal gardens off the main road.

The first sign of disruption came at around 6.20, when gangs of youths began to emerge on Niddrie Mains Road, throwing rocks at passing police vehicles and launching fireworks across the road.

This prompted a road closure between Duddingston Road West and The Wisp and lasted around an hour. During this time, a police helicopter hovered over the neighbourhood and some cars leaving the area were searched by police - it seemed nothing was discovered during these searches.

Residents attempting to return from their homes were turned away and told to use alternative routes. The road reopened just after 7.30pm. Police had managed to prevent the disorder escalating into mass chaos.

But police remained on site to keep the community safe - riot helmets attached to their belts had not yet been required. This changed at around 8pm.

A second wave of youths appeared on the main road, wearing their familiar all black clothing and balaclavas. Sprawling from side streets, the group gradually grew wider and deeper. Again, rocks were thrown at passing vehicles and they congregated near Cakemuir Gardens. Bins could be seen set on fire on Niddrie Mains Road and police were now in full riot gear making their way towards the group - the force managed to disperse the group from the main road.

After successfully moving the group, police continued to monitor the area and there was around a 20-minute period where all was quiet. But there was a tension in the air.

Just after 9pm, another group of youths made their way out from near Hay Drive - fireworks in hand with intent to launch them in the direction of police standing guard. A series of explosions occurred and more and more followed suit. A box of fireworks was placed on its side in the middle of Niddrie Mains Road, sending out a series of fireworks explosing metres from where police were standing.

It was at this moment I backed away from the chaos, taking cover in a front garden and trying to document the scenes. The explosions were getting closer and the constant burst of light and smoke were making it increasingly difficult to see.

Suddenly a voice from behind told me to ‘get in’. The Niddrie local had been watching from their front door and was concerned that myself and two others in the area would get hurt. We entered their home with gratitude as the homeowner made sure we were Ok. We were offered tea and welcomed to their home - a stark difference from the violence and aggression taking place outside.

The resident’s character echoed the values of the majority of people I had seen earlier in the evening - looking out for one another and wanting no part of the disorder. Sadly it is a small minority of people responsible for perpetuating Niddrie’s violent reputation on Bonfire Night.

Whilst some youths seem determined to cause havoc on the streets, families told me they are terrified inside their homes - their children too frightened to be put to bed. The overwhelming majority of residents I spoke to are fed up and want November 5 to return to an evening for celebration instead of chaos.

Out of all the scenes I witnessed last night, it is the act of kindness that will stay in my mind. The resident offered shelter for three strangers without hesitation. Because it is that single gesture that more accurately reflects the community as a whole. One that is caring and wanted to see this yearly mass disruption come to an end.

Police have vowed to find the individuals responsible for last night’s scenes… I hope for the community’s sake, they are brought to justice.