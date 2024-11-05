Scottish Greens are calling for a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public.

They say organisations should still be able to buy fireworks from specialist suppliers for use at public displays and cultural events, but individuals should not be able to buy them in shops or elsewhere.

Edinburgh has seen serious trouble around Bonfire Night in recent years, with fireworks being thrown at cars, buses, police, and emergency services.

Legislation by the Scottish Parliament has given local authorities new powers to introduce Firework Control Zones (FCZs), where it is illegal for members of the public to set off fireworks, but public displays are permitted.

Edinburgh has declared four areas in the city - Niddrie, Calton Hill, Seafield and Balerno - as FCZs, effective between November 1-10. Calls by the Greens for a “whole city” FCZ were rejected after Scottish Government officials warned they would be likely o challenge it and fire and police chiefs said they would struggle to enforce an FCZ covering the entire city.

But there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks over the past few weeks. On October 31, gangs of balaclava-clad individuals attacked police vehicles and buses in Niddrie with fireworks and bricks, forcing Lothian Buses to divert services.

And earlier in the month, buses in Gracemount were temporarily suspended after fireworks were thrown at cars and buses.

Now Greens want to “build on” the FCZ legislation and ban the private sale of fireworks, while allowing public firework displays to continue.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman - a former Edinburgh councillor - said: “Firework displays are enjoyed by thousands of people across Scotland for a variety of cultural celebrations, and I think it’s important that organised displays are protected for communities to enjoy.

“However, in recent years we have seen the period from mid-October to Hogmanay become a dangerous time for families with pets and others living in constant fear of extreme distress from fireworks.

“We all know that fireworks have adverse effects on our wildlife and family pets, yet every year we are seeing them being set off in residential communities all over our country. I don’t believe that we would think handing individuals explosive devices was at all appropriate in any other situation.

“And we know that fireworks have also been used to attack emergency service workers. That can never be acceptable.

“Scottish Green MSPs and councillors have led campaigns to introduce Firework Control Zones in our cities and communities, limiting the impact of fireworks. I hope that we can build on that and secure an end to private sales.”