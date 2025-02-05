An Edinburgh man who attempted to murder his estranged wife by repeatedly driving over her has been jailed.

William Budge, 62, caused ‘life-threatening’ injuries to his former wife when he drove over her twice on April 14 2024 in Muirhouse Parkway – three weeks after she ended their 33-year marriage.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today (February 5), Budge was jailed for seven years and four months. A non-harassment order, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was granted for a period of 15 years.

William Budge, 62, from Edinburgh has been jailed for seven years and four months for the attempted murder of his former wife | Submitted

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “William Budge is a violent and cruel domestic abuser whose extremely reckless actions could have had devastating consequences.

“Our thoughts and best wishes remain with his former partner as she continues to deal with the lasting trauma caused by this barbaric individual. Budge has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which I hope brings some comfort to those affected by his offending.”

Budge pleaded guilty to three charges including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder. He also admitted subjecting his former partner to a campaign of abuse when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on January 6.

The court heard how Budge parked his car outside his former partner’s home last April before making attempts to speak to her when she returned to the property. Budge grabbed hold of the woman and attempted to force her into his car as well as trying to take her mobile phone.

A member of the public arrived during the disturbance and called the victim’s phone. When the call was answered, she heard the victim say, “give me my phone Billy” and “stop Billy”. The witness then got out of her vehicle and stood next to the victim on a pathway next to the road.

Budge got back into his car and drove onto the grass verge, straight at the victim, lifting her onto the bonnet before she fell onto the ground. The wheels of the car went over the victim as Budge drove back onto the road. After his former wife was lying motionless on the grass, Budge then turned his car around and drove back over her again. The victim suffered numerous serious injuries which were described as ‘life-threatening’.

The emergency services were called as Budge drove off. His car was later found parked unattended at an Asda car park in Dunfermline, Fife. On April 15, 2024, police in Glasgow were alerted to a man in the RiverClyde. After being rescued, he was identified as being William Budge and arrested.

Moira Orr added: “COPFS remains committed to prosecuting crimes of domestic abuse, which are an unacceptable blight on our communities. I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”