Edinburgh drivers urged to avoid Howden Hall Road after crash involving pedestrian
Police in Edinburgh are urging drivers to avoid Howden Hall Road following a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and emergency services remain at the scene. Howden Hall Road remains closed at Howden Hall Drive and Alnwick Hill.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised Howden Hall Road at Howden Hall Drive and Alnwick Hill, is closed as emergency services deal with a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing. Please avoid the area.