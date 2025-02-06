Emergency crews rush to Edinburgh Airport after ‘unknown substance’ found on luggage

Emergency crews rushed to Edinburgh Airport this morning after an ‘unknown substance’ was discovered on a luggage item.

A flight from Edinburgh to London was delayed by emergency services as per routine procedure after an ‘unknown substance’ was discovered on an item of luggage | Umar Csl

British Airways flight BA1439 was scheduled to leave for London at 8.30am on Thursday morning (February 6) but was delayed as a precaution when the substance was detected by staff.

It is understood no passengers were on board the aircraft during the incident and emergency services later found the substance to be of ‘no concern’. After the plane was inspected and cleared to operate, the flight landed safely at Heathrow Airport at 11.09am, roughly an hour after its scheduled arrival.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report at around 7.45am on Thursday, February 6 of an unknown substance on a bag at Edinburgh Airport. Emergency services attended as a precaution and following assessment, the substance was deemed to be of no further concern. No further police action was required.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said:"Crews were asked to attend an incident as a precaution and were stood down soon after."