Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh delivery rider 'robbed' by balaclava gang who filmed crime
The rider was cycling through Leith Links at around 7pm on Saturday, February 1 when he was stopped by a gang of youths, who reportedly forced him to hand over his food parcels.
One eye-witness took to social media to say the gang of around seven filmed the robbery before making off with the food.
An investigation is now underway as police hunt for the alleged culprits.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received information from a member of the public on Saturday, 1 February 2025 regarding a delivery driver being robbed by a group of male youths around 6.50pm that evening in the Leith Links area of Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”