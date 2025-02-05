A Deliveroo rider was allegedly robbed by a balaclava-clad gang while out delivering food in Edinburgh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider was cycling through Leith Links at around 7pm on Saturday, February 1 when he was stopped by a gang of youths, who reportedly forced him to hand over his food parcels.

One eye-witness took to social media to say the gang of around seven filmed the robbery before making off with the food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is now underway as police hunt for the alleged culprits.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received information from a member of the public on Saturday, 1 February 2025 regarding a delivery driver being robbed by a group of male youths around 6.50pm that evening in the Leith Links area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”