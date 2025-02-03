West Lothian crime: Appeal after car stolen from home in Deanswood Park, Livingston
Thieves broke into the property before taking car keys and making off with a black Vauxhall Viva car, registration SG65 VGZ. The incident happened at around 8pm on Saturday, February 1, in Deanswood Park in the Deans area of the town.
Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Our investigation to trace those responsible is ongoing and enquiries so far indicate there were two men seen in the area at the time. We are keen to find out more and are asking the public to check private CCTV, doorbell footage and dash-cams to see if they have captured anything that could assist officers.”
“Also, please get in touch if you see the car that was taken.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3565 of Saturday, February 1.