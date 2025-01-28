Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh police probing housebreaking release CCTV of man
The break-in happened at around 6pm on Friday, November 29, 2024, on Brunstane Mill Road. Officers said a grey Audi A3 was seen at the time.
The man police wish to speak to is described as around 6 foot, of stocky build and with short, black facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a black north face puffer jacket, black top, hat and gloves and dark trousers.
Detective Constable Jason Butler said: “We would appeal to the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as soon as possible.
“Anyone who has information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2873 of 29 November 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”