Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh police probing housebreaking release CCTV of man

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for a man to come forward to assist with their enquiries into a housebreaking in Edinburgh.

The break-in happened at around 6pm on Friday, November 29, 2024, on Brunstane Mill Road. Officers said a grey Audi A3 was seen at the time.

The man police wish to speak to is described as around 6 foot, of stocky build and with short, black facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a black north face puffer jacket, black top, hat and gloves and dark trousers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jason Butler said: “We would appeal to the man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2873 of 29 November 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandEdinburghCCTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice