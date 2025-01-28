Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was rushed to hospital in Edinburgh with serious injuries after he was dragged from a home and attacked by a gang of men.

The 37-year-old victim was confronted by four men with weapons at a property in Cardross Avenue, Broxburn, at around 7.30pm on Monday, January 27.

According to police, the man was assaulted in front of his child and partner, dragged from the house into the driveway, and attacked further. The suspects then fled the scene in a white or silver van, driving off towards Cardross Road.

The injured man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was treated for serious injuries His partner and child were not injured but were very frightened by what happened.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley, Livingston CID, said: “The fact that the suspects knew the child was in the house but continued with this vicious attack is abhorrent and it is imperative that we trace those responsible.

“Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and viewing CCTV to identify the men and trace the van and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard the disturbance or assault to contact police.

“We would be keen to view any dashcam or doorbell footage from the street between 7pm and 7.45pm on Monday night just in case it caught footage that would assist the investigation.

“Officers remain in the area. Information can be passed to them or via 101. Please quote incident number 3140 of Monday, 27 January, 2025, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”