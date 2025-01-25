Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted on Edinburgh train to Aberdeen
The victim was travelling on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen on January 4, when she was sexually assaulted by a man at some point between 4.30pm and 5pm.
The man is described as white, bald and in his 50s. He also had tattoos on his right arm and was wearing a black Sergio Tacchini branded t-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown boots.
British Transport Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman said: “Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information which could help the investigation? Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 89 of January 4.”