An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted on an Edinburgh train.

The victim was travelling on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen on January 4, when she was sexually assaulted by a man at some point between 4.30pm and 5pm.

The man is described as white, bald and in his 50s. He also had tattoos on his right arm and was wearing a black Sergio Tacchini branded t-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown boots.

The woman was assaulted on a train between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen. | PA

British Transport Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information which could help the investigation? Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 89 of January 4.”