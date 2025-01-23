Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of a six-year-old girl whose body was discovered alongside her father’s in a West Calder home is being treated as murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a property in Harburn Drive on Monday, January 20, following reports of a concern for a person. Officers found 36-year-old Mark Gordon and his daughter Hope dead inside.

Police originally said the deaths were being treated as unexplained, but following a post mortem examination, they have now confirmed that Hope’s death is being treated as murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man’s death continues to be treated as unexplained, pending a post mortem examination which will take place in due course.”

Six-year-old Hope was found dead with her father Mark Gordon | Contributed

Hope’s headteacher at Toronto Primary School in Livingston paid tribute to the youngster earlier this week, describing her as a ‘bright, bubbly and affectionate girl’.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 22, Fiona Linfoot said: “Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

“She was a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl who brought joy to everyone she met. We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask everyone to respect the privacy of her family and the school community at this difficult time. Help and support is available to any of our pupils, or staff, affected by this tragic news.”

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are still carrying out extensive enquiries but they said that there is ‘nothing to suggest anyone else is involved or [that there is] any risk to the public’.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Hope’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

“I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police.”

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: “This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

“I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”