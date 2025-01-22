Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extensive enquiries are ongoing into the deaths of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in West Calder.

On Monday, January, 20, officers attended at a property in Harburn Drive where the bodies of a man and a girl were found within.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and post mortem examinations will take place in due course. A team of officers from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, plus the local division, are involved in the investigation.

The scene at Harburn Drive, West Calder on Tuesday. | Lisa Ferguson

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and at this time there is nothing to suggest anyone else has been involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man and girl's relatives at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them. At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved and our enquiries are continuing.

"I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers."

Officers remain in the area of Harburn Drive, West Calder as investigations continue. | Lisa Archibald

There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing. This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division and the Major Investigation Team.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: "We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

"This incident is very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."