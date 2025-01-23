Police urge Midlothian residents to be vigilant after motorhome stolen in Penicuik
At some time between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Monday, January 20, a silver-grey Fiat Ducata Globecar was stolen from a Penicuik address. The vehicle was later recovered by officers.
Police were also called to an attempted theft in Kelso where it is understood a person broke into a Fiat van but then made off. This incident occurred at around 1.40am on Tuesday, January 21.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following the theft and attempted theft of motorhomes in the Lothians and Scottish Borders. We are urging motorhome and campervan owners to be vigilant and make sure their vehicles are locked and as secure as possible.
“Our advice includes fitting an alarm, using devices to immobilise the vehicle, and making sure they are kept in a safe place. Anyone with information about stolen vehicles should contact us on 101.”