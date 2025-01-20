Two children in Edinburgh hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Penicuik's Bog Road
Emergency services descended on the town’s Bog Road at around 3.20pm on Sunday, after police received reports of three children having been hit by a Volkswagen T-Cross car.
An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children, where they are being treated for serious injuries. The other child, a 12-year-old girl, was uninjured in the crash.
A police cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out at the scene and Police Scotland are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1844 of 19 January, 2025.
