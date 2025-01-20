Two children in Edinburgh hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Penicuik's Bog Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Penicuik.

Emergency services descended on the town’s Bog Road at around 3.20pm on Sunday, after police received reports of three children having been hit by a Volkswagen T-Cross car.

An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children, where they are being treated for serious injuries. The other child, a 12-year-old girl, was uninjured in the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a crash in Bog Road, Midlothian on January 19Police are appealing for information after a crash in Bog Road, Midlothian on January 19
Police are appealing for information after a crash in Bog Road, Midlothian on January 19 | Google Maps

A police cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out at the scene and Police Scotland are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1844 of 19 January, 2025.

Related topics:MidlothianHospitalEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandVolkswagen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice