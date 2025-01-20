Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Penicuik.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on the town’s Bog Road at around 3.20pm on Sunday, after police received reports of three children having been hit by a Volkswagen T-Cross car.

An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children, where they are being treated for serious injuries. The other child, a 12-year-old girl, was uninjured in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information after a crash in Bog Road, Midlothian on January 19 | Google Maps

A police cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out at the scene and Police Scotland are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Anyone with any information or dash cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1844 of 19 January, 2025.