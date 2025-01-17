Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and a woman have been arrested after a missing family was traced in Edinburgh.

The family of five disappeared from the Captain’s Road area of Edinburgh on Thursday, 16 January, but following an appeal by police, they were later found safe and well.

A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested following the incident. An investigation is still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our inquiries to locate a family last seen in the Captain’s Road area of Edinburgh on Thursday, January 16, 2025, we are pleased to confirm the family has been traced safe and well.