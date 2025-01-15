Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh.

The first happened around 6.50pm on Friday, January 10 at a premises on Easter Road.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh. Stock image.Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh. Stock image.
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh. Stock image. | John Devlin

The second happened around 10.50am on Tuesday, January 14, at a premises on Elm Row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, January 15.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted in our enquiries.”

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice