Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh.
The first happened around 6.50pm on Friday, January 10 at a premises on Easter Road.
The second happened around 10.50am on Tuesday, January 14, at a premises on Elm Row.
Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted in our enquiries.”