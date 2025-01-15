Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh.

The first happened around 6.50pm on Friday, January 10 at a premises on Easter Road.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh. Stock image. | John Devlin

The second happened around 10.50am on Tuesday, January 14, at a premises on Elm Row.

Both men were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, January 15.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted in our enquiries.”