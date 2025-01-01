4 . Pervert caught by hunter group

Alexanda Laverock pictured, left, after being confronted by Scotland’s Child Protection Team Against Sexual Abuse, and, right, outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court, has been placed on the sex offenders register and is to be banned from working with children. Alexanda Laverock contacted a social media account belonging to ‘14-year-old Stacey’ and began sending her explicit sexual messages. Laverock, 35, told the child she looked “cute” and asked her if she was “into older [men]” during the online contact in October this year. But instead of speaking to a schoolgirl, Laverock was in contact with an adult decoy belonging to the paedophile hunter group Scotland’s Child Protection Team Against Sexual Abuse. Members of the group then tracked him down to his home in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh and live streamed the confrontation to more than 70,000 social media viewers on October 31. The capital’s sheriff court was told the police were then contacted and the hunter group handed over a folder containing all the evidence they had collected on him. Laverock appeared in the dock on December 13, where he pleaded guilty to two offences of sending sexual written communication and a sexual image to who he believed was a child aged between 13 and 16, between October 20 and 31 this year. Sheriff Christopher Dickson placed Laverock on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and deferred sentence to next month for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment. Sheriff Dickson also said Laverock’s name would be referred to Scottish Ministers for inclusion on the list of those deemed unsuitable for working with children and vulnerable adults in the future. | Alexander Lawrie