A 25-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for a series of offences committed in Midlothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Neil, 25, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 | Police Scotland

Josh Neil was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 for various offences, including causing fear and alarm by setting fire to front doors in Penicuik in November, 2022 in addition to disorder offences.

Neil pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Narelle Allan said: "Josh Neil will now face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope his conviction and sentencing will bring justice to all involved, who have shown great strength in reporting what happened to them."