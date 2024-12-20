Midlothian crime: Man, 25, who set fire to front doors in Penicuik jailed
A 25-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for a series of offences committed in Midlothian.
Josh Neil was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 for various offences, including causing fear and alarm by setting fire to front doors in Penicuik in November, 2022 in addition to disorder offences.
Neil pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 19.
Detective Sergeant Narelle Allan said: "Josh Neil will now face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope his conviction and sentencing will bring justice to all involved, who have shown great strength in reporting what happened to them."