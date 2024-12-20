Midlothian crime: Man, 25, who set fire to front doors in Penicuik jailed

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 18:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for a series of offences committed in Midlothian.

Josh Neil, 25, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20placeholder image
Josh Neil, 25, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 | Police Scotland

Josh Neil was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 for various offences, including causing fear and alarm by setting fire to front doors in Penicuik in November, 2022 in addition to disorder offences.

Neil pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Narelle Allan said: "Josh Neil will now face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope his conviction and sentencing will bring justice to all involved, who have shown great strength in reporting what happened to them."

Related topics:MidlothianPolicePenicuik
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice