Police have released CCTV images of three men who they want to speak to in connection with an assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at around 7.20pm on Sunday, November 17, in Edinburgh’s Old Fishmarket Close, and asking the men pictured to come forward to police.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are looking to speak to three men in connection with an assault and robbery in Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

The first man is described as Asian, around 6ft and of stocky build. He has black hair and was wearing glasses and a padded jacket.

The second man is described as black, around 6ft and of stocky build. He is also said to have a short beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit, light blue gilet and white trainers.

The third man is also black, around 6ft and of stocky build. He has black hair and was wearing a black padded jacket, grey trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2986 of November 17.