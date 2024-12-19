Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in a Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in a car park on Howden South Road between Manitoba Avenue and River Almond. Officers believe a BMW was set alight between 5.30pm on December 3 and 8.30am on December 4.

West Lothian: A BMW was set on fire in a Livingston carpark on Howden South Road | Google Maps

The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to find the person responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information to assist the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0730 of Wednesday December 4. Alternatively, you can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.