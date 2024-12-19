West Lothian crime: Investigation launched after BMW set on fire in Livingston car park
The incident happened in a car park on Howden South Road between Manitoba Avenue and River Almond. Officers believe a BMW was set alight between 5.30pm on December 3 and 8.30am on December 4.
The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the vehicle.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to find the person responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”
Anyone with information to assist the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0730 of Wednesday December 4. Alternatively, you can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.