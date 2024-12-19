Nimble-fingered police officers reportedly caught drugs thrown out of a window during a raid in Edinburgh.

Officers executed search warrants at two properties after receiving tip offs about 'drug dealing' in the Calder area of the city.

A quantity of drugs and items linked to drug dealing were seized from both addresses. Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and a 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

In a post on Facebook, officers said: “Having officers strategically placed outside the block of flats meant that officers were able to catch drugs thrown from the window prior to them hitting the ground. Excellent goalkeeping.

“Due to conditions and circumstances within the properties, dogs were also seized and charges libelled.”