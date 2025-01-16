Edinburgh crime: Schoolboy, 14, arrested after spate of thefts from garages and sheds

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh schoolboy has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from garages and sheds.

The incidents happened between January 7 and 9 in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas of the city.

A 14-year-old boy has now been charged by police and items that had been stolen returned to their owners. Officers have said a report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement shared online, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts from garages and sheds in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas. The incidents occurred between 7 and 9 January, 2025.

Officers also recovered items that had been stolen and returned them to their owners. A report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice