An Edinburgh schoolboy has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from garages and sheds.

The incidents happened between January 7 and 9 in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas of the city.

A 14-year-old boy has now been charged by police and items that had been stolen returned to their owners. Officers have said a report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement shared online, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts from garages and sheds in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas. The incidents occurred between 7 and 9 January, 2025.

“Officers also recovered items that had been stolen and returned them to their owners. A report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries remain ongoing.”