Edinburgh crime: Schoolboy, 14, arrested after spate of thefts from garages and sheds
The incidents happened between January 7 and 9 in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas of the city.
A 14-year-old boy has now been charged by police and items that had been stolen returned to their owners. Officers have said a report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries are ongoing.
In a statement shared online, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts from garages and sheds in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas. The incidents occurred between 7 and 9 January, 2025.
“Officers also recovered items that had been stolen and returned them to their owners. A report will be made to the relevant authorities. Enquiries remain ongoing.”