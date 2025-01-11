Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary last night following a ‘targeted attack’ in Portobello.

At around 6.40pm on Friday, January 10, an 18-year-old man was found seriously injured on Bath Street. The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police are treating the incident as a ‘targeted attack’ and believe three men were involved in the incident. A police presence will remain in the area as their enquiries continue to trace the suspects.

An Edinburgh teenager was seriously injured after being attacked by three men at around 6.20pm in Bath Street, Portobello | Google Maps

Two of the suspects are described as tall and of slim build. They were wearing dark clothing, black balaclavas and riding dark coloured e-bikes. The third man is described as being of stocky build with blonde hair.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area. We believe this was a targeted attack and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information which could assist to contact us.

DI Begg added: “I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2687 of Friday, 10 January 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.