Edinburgh police are appealing for witnesses after a shocking video, which shows a driver going over 82mph in a 20mph zone, surfaced online.

In the horrifying clip, which has been circulating on social media, a Honda Civic is seen speeding through residential streets and overtaking numerous vehicles. The video, taken in the Saughton Road North area, was uploaded on January 6, and enquiries to trace the vehicle and identify the driver are ongoing.

Constable Alexander Marshall, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “This was an extremely irresponsible and reckless act, not only to be speeding at over 80mph in a 20mph zone, but to also use a mobile phone filming yourself while doing so. Putting the public at risk in such a manner will not be tolerated.”

“We are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the Honda Civic in question, or can help identify the driver, to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0555 of 14 January, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”