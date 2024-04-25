Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speed cameras at 24 sites across Edinburgh and the Lothians are to be turned off, due to “improved driver behaviour”.

Safety Cameras Scotland (SCS), which operates within Police Scotland, said that a comprehensive national performance review found significant progress had been made in enhancing road safety.

The review, in collaboration with 33 road authorities across Scotland, found that camera enforcement and engagement had led to improvements in driver behaviour and speed limit compliance over the past five years.

As a result, SCS announced that cameras at 119 sites nationwide will become inactive, as they no longer meet the criteria for enforcement.

The camera infrastructure and signs are to remain in place, but a bag will be placed over any fixed camera to show it is not in use.

Mark Patterson, Police Scotland road policing chief inspector, said: “Safety cameras are strategically deployed to maximise their impact on reducing injury collisions and fatalities on Scotland’s roads

“The positive results from the recent performance review underscore the effectiveness of our efforts. We commend drivers for their improved behaviour, which contributes to safer communities and roads.

“As we continue to monitor these sites, Police Scotland Safety Cameras remains committed to fostering a culture of road safety and encourages ongoing compliance with speed limits.”

Full list of 24 cameras that will be turned off across Edinburgh and Lothians

A70 at Balerno, Edinburgh, A89 at East Haugh, Edinburgh, Angle Park Terrace at Harrison Road, Edinburgh, Colinton Road at Glenlockhart Road Edinburgh, Colinton Road, Edinburgh, West of Grays Loan, Corstorphine Road west of St Catherine’s Gardems Edinburgh, Drum Street at Ferniehill Drive Edinburgh, Gorgie Road at Chesser Avenue Edinburgh, Gorgie Road at Westfield Road, Meadowplace Road, north of Forrester Park Avenue, Minto Street Edinburgh, Newington Road at Salisbury Place, Edinburgh, Queensferry Road at Drum Brae Edinburgh, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Edinburgh, St Johns Road at Manse Road Edinburgh, Stenhouse Road at Saughton Mains Road, Edinburgh, A68 at Cranston Midlothian, A68 at Soutra Farm Midlothian, A71 at Polbeth West Lothian, A71 Mid Calder by Pass West Lothian